Silseth's contract was selected as expected ahead of his major-league debut start against the Athletics on Friday.

The Angels have shown a willingness to push their starters very quickly, as Silseth will make his big-league debut less than a year after being drafted 321st overall in the amateur draft. He threw just 5.1 professional innings last season and will get the call after making just five starts for Double-A Rocket City this year, skipping Triple-A entirely. As you might expect for a player selected in the 11th round, Silseth doesn't come with particularly glowing scouting reports, but his 1.73 ERA and 37.4 percent strikeout rate at the Double-A level this season are both excellent marks.