Silseth has posted a 1.08 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 5:2 K:BB over 8.1 innings in Cactus League play.

Silseth hasn't piled up strikeouts this spring, though he did record seven punchouts over five frames in a B game March 16, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. He has the stuff to miss bats at the big-league level, as evidenced by his 25.3 percent strikeout rate over 52.1 big-league innings last season, though he also posted an 11th-percentile, 11.8 percent walk rate. The right-hander will have the opportunity to log his first full MLB season as a starter in 2024, making him a sleeper candidate in fantasy, though there's a wide range of possibilities for what his numbers may look like by the end of the campaign.