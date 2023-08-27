Silseth was removed from Saturday's start versus the Mets in the fourth inning after a throw across the infield hit him in the back of the head, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The Angels were trying to cut down a runner with a throw from first to third base, but Silseth was in the line of fire and was struck in the back of the head. He was down on the field for several minutes before eventually walking off with a little help. The right-hander is surely set to go through concussion testing. Silseth was charged with two runs on two hits and two walks over 3.1 innings before departing.