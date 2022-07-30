Silseth was recalled from Double-A Rocket City on Saturday.
Silseth is slated to start Sunday's game against the Rangers, and he'll officially join the active roster a day before the appearance. Over his first six major-league starts, the right-hander has posted a 5.84 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 24.2 innings.
