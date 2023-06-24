Devenski was tagged with a blown save against Colorado on Friday. He allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and struck out one batter.

Devenski entered with one out and a pair of runners on base in the eighth inning. An error by Andrew Velazquez allowed the Rockies to load the bases, and Devenski then served up a grand slam to Elias Diaz to flip the score in Colorado's favor. The righty reliever has been dominant for much of the season -- through June 15, he had notched a 1.85 ERA, 0.62 WHIP and nine holds over 19 contests. However, he's been scored upon in each of his past three games, allowing six runs (five earned) over 2.2 frames and picking up two losses along with two blown saves.