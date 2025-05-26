Taylor signed a contract with the Angels and is expected to start in center field for Monday's game against the Yankees, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Taylor's 10-season stint with the Dodgers came to an end earlier this month when he was released, but he won't have to travel far for his next stop. The 34-year-old utility player inked a deal with the Angels and figures to step into significant playing time right away for the 25-27 Halos. Taylor's clearest path to action is in center field, where his primary competition will be Kyren Paris and Matthew Lugo, though Taylor's versatility could make him more of a jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none type. Still, his lack of hitting production with the Dodgers -- posting a .457 OPS with a 37.1 percent K rate this season -- makes him a risky fantasy option.