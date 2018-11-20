Garneau has agreed to a minor-league contract with Los Angeles, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Garneau became a free agent after spending time at Triple-A Charlotte and Nashville during the 2018 campaign. He'll likely begin the 2019 season with the Angels' Triple-A affiliate, the Salt Lake Bees, although he figures to have an opportunity to earn a roster spot during spring training. Garneau has appeared in just 88 major-league games over his eight-year professional career.

More News
Our Latest Stories