Angels' Dustin Garneau: Inks deal with Angels
Garneau has agreed to a minor-league contract with Los Angeles, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Garneau became a free agent after spending time at Triple-A Charlotte and Nashville during the 2018 campaign. He'll likely begin the 2019 season with the Angels' Triple-A affiliate, the Salt Lake Bees, although he figures to have an opportunity to earn a roster spot during spring training. Garneau has appeared in just 88 major-league games over his eight-year professional career.
