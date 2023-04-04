Quero is set to open the season with Double-A Rocket City, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

This is surprising, even for the aggressive Angels, as Quero, who turns 20 this week, has never played above Single-A and his defense behind the plate is widely panned by scouts. Granted, Rocket City is the team's preferred developmental hub over Tri-City (too pitcher-friendly) and Salt Lake (too hitter-friendly). If Quero handles the aggressive assignment offensively, he could possibly be fast-tracked as a first baseman.