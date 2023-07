Quero has been a league average hitter (100 wRC+) while slashing .240/.378/.322 with two home runs in 63 games for Double-A Rocket City.

Quero has displayed stellar plate skills (16.5 BB%, 17.5 K%) as the third-youngest qualified hitter at Double-A, but he hasn't hit for much impact (0.82 ISO, 23.0 Hard%). He was pushed very aggressively over High-A this season, so Quero's performance thus far should not be seen as a disappointment.