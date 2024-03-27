Canning started five games this spring, posting a 3.78 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB over 16.2 innings.

Canning tossed 91 pitches Sunday against the Dodgers in his final outing of the spring, so he appears ready for nearly a full workload as the regular season approaches. The right-hander gave up four runs over 4.2 frames in that start but also struck out eight batters, and he is coming off a 2023 campaign during which he registered a career-best 9.9 K/9. Canning's fantasy outlook is helped by the fact that the Angels will use a five-man rotation this season following the departure of Shohei Ohtani, and there's some strikeout upside in his arsenal, though he gave up plenty of hard contact last season and has been vulnerable to the long ball throughout his big-league career.