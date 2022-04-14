Canning (back) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday in Houston, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Canning has been playing long toss since late March and is now prepared for the next step in his throwing program. He isn't eligible to return from the 60-day injured list until June 1, though his rehab appears to be on track to this point.
More News
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Nearing mound work•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Ready for long-toss throwing•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Opening season on 60-day IL•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Incurs setback, out for Opening Day•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Done for the season•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Placed on injured list•