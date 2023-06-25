Canning (6-2) allowed four hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over six scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday over the Rockies.

Canning was sharp, but he could have gotten away with less than his best as the Angels put up a franchise-best 25 runs. He's posted five quality starts in his last six outings, a span that includes both of his scoreless starts this season. The right-hander is at a 3.99 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 62:17 K:BB over 65.1 innings through 12 starts overall. He'll be back near sea level for his next start, though it's projected to be a challenging home matchup versus the Diamondbacks.