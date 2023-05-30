Canning (4-2) yielded three runs on six hits over six innings Monday, striking out nine and earning a win over the White Sox.

Canning gave up one run through three frames before giving up a pair of solo homers later in the contest. He set new season highs with nine strikeouts and 20 whiffs, marking the first time he forced more than eight swinging strikes since April 25. The 27-year-old has allowed at least three runs in five of his last six starts but his ERA dropped to 4.89 through 42.1 frames. Canning is currently projected to start in Houston this weekend.