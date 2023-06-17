Canning did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over six innings against the Royals. He struck out five.

Canning has four quality starts this year, and they've all come during his past five appearances. During that stretch, he's given up just nine earned runs across 30 innings while notching a 30:6 K:BB. The right-hander struggled to begin the year, posting a 6.14 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over his first six starts (29.1 innings), but he's found a groove recently and will look to stay sharp in his next outing, which is tentatively scheduled as part of a three-game weekend set in Colorado.