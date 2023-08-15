Canning allowed four runs on six hits and a walk over 3.2 innings in Monday's loss to Texas. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Canning was reinstated from the injured list Sunday and made his first appearance since July 25. He entered the game in relief of Patrick Sandoval and retired seven of the first nine batters he faced. Canning will likely move back into the rotation but it's unclear when he'll make his next appearance. He's sporting a 4.69 ERA with a 96:26 K:BB through 88.1 frames.