Kochanowicz (0-2) took the loss against the Athletics on Saturday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and three walks with four strikeouts over four innings.

Kochanowicz surrendered a three-run home run to Brent Rooker in the first frame and then four more runs in the fourth. The rookie has yielded 11 earned runs in his first seven major-league innings with five strikeouts and three walks. Should he remain in the rotation, the 23-year-old lines up for a rematch with the Athletics next week.