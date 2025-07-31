Kochanowicz is slated to start Sunday's game against the White Sox in Anaheim.

Kochanowicz had an unceremonious return to the Los Angeles rotation after being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, taking a loss to the Rangers after giving up two unearned runs on one hit and a season-high six walks over 4.2 innings. Though he now owns an ugly 5.75 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over 98.2 innings with the big club this season, Kochanowicz will get at least one more chance to prove that he's worthy of a spot in the Angels rotation.