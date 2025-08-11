The Angels optioned Kochanowicz to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Kochanowicz's second demotion of the season comes after he was lit up for seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and two walks over three innings in Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Tigers. The right-hander now holds a 3-10 record to go with a bloated 6.19 ERA and 1.69 WHIP over 107.2 innings in the majors this season, so he may need to have an extended run of success at the Triple-A level before he receives another look in the Los Angeles rotation. Carson Fulmer tossed five innings of long relief behind Kochanowicz on Sunday and could be a candidate to replace the latter in the rotation the next time the Angels require a fifth starter. Victor Mederos and Sam Aldegheri have also been pitching well recently for Salt Lake and Double-A Rocket City, respectively, and could also merit consideration for the open spot in the big-league rotation.