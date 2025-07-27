Angels' Jack Kochanowicz: Set to start Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kochanowicz is expected to be called up from Triple-A Salt Lake to start Monday's contest against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Kochanowicz will return to the Angels being sent down to the minors July 11 and making a lone start with Salt Lake last Sunday, when he allowed an unearned run over five innings. The right-hander hasn't been a meaningful fantasy contributor during his time with the Angels this season, logging a 3-9 record, 6.03 ERA and 1.63 WHIP with 65 strikeouts over 94 innings in 19 starts.
More News
-
Angels' Jack Kochanowicz: Relegated to Triple-A•
-
Angels' Jack Kochanowicz: Ugly outing Thursday•
-
Angels' Jack Kochanowicz: Goes 5.1 frames in no-decision•
-
Angels' Jack Kochanowicz: Quick exit in no-decision•
-
Angels' Jack Kochanowicz: Labors through five frames•
-
Angels' Jack Kochanowicz: Strikes out eight in no-decision•