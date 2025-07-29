Kochanowicz did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing two runs (none earned) on one hit and six walks over 4.2 innings in a 6-4 victory over the Rangers. He struck out three.

Kochanowicz had an eventful outing Monday in his first big-league start since July 10. While the Rangers had trouble squaring him up, they managed to reach base via walks and took advantage of a costly error by Gustavo Campero to plate two runs in the fifth inning. The walks are a concern, but holding Texas to no earned runs marked a positive step for Kochanowicz, who entered the game with a 7.51 ERA and 1.80 WHIP over his previous 10 starts spanning 44.1 innings.