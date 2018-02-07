Jones was invited to the Angels' spring training as a non-roster invitee, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

A strong start at Low-A Burlington earned Jones a promotion to High-A Inland Empire during the 2017 season. Over 41 games with Inland Empire he hit .302 with an .856 OPS. His speed was on display at the two levels as well, as he combined to steal 27 bases. However, he was also caught stealing on 13 occasions.