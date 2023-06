Walsh was added to the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Mariners, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Walsh had originally been slated to ride the pine for a second straight day, but he'll be pressed into action after Gio Urshela (back) got scratched. Walsh has gone 6-for-41 (.146) with 17 strikeouts in 18 games for the Angels since he missed the first several weeks of the season due to migraines and insomnia.