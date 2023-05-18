The Angels will decide if Walsh (head) will be activated from the injured list after Friday's game with Triple-A Salt Lake, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Walsh has directed the pace of his return in the advanced stages of the process, and he reportedly wants to play consecutive games at first base. He'll do that Thursday and Friday, and then it will be determined if he is ready to be activated from the injured list. Since beginning a rehab assignment with Salt Lake on May 12, Walsh has hit .412 with one home run, four RBI and four runs scored across 22 plate appearances.