Walsh went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Tigers.

Walsh hit a homer as a pinch hitter Friday and went yard again Saturday in his first two games back since he was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake. He got the start in right field and played there for the full game Saturday. The 30-year-old is slashing a meager .139/.253/.319 with three homers, eight RBI and seven runs scored over 83 major-league plate appearances, so it's unlikely he gets a full-time role over the last two weeks of the season.