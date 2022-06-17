site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Jared Walsh: Heads to bench
Walsh will sit Friday against the Mariners, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Walsh had started against each of the four previous lefties the Angels have faced, but he'll end that streak here against Robbie Ray. Matt Duffy will get the start at first base.
