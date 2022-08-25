The Angels transferred Walsh (thoracic outlet syndrome) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday.

Walsh wasn't even known to be nursing an injury until he suddenly appeared on the 10-day IL earlier Thursday, and now his season is officially over with the Angels moving him to the 60-day IL to clear room on the 40-man roster for waiver pickup Rob Zastryzny. After being diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, Walsh could need surgery to address the condition, though Angels athletic trainer Mike Frostad said a decision on that front has yet to be made. in any case, Walsh won't make a full recovery in time to rejoin the Angels before season's end, so he'll conclude a disappointing 2022 campaign with a .215/.269/.374 slash line to go with 15 home runs and two stolen bases over 118 games. The Angels are likely to lean on the two players they called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday -- Mike Ford and Matt Thaiss -- to pick up most of the reps at first base the rest of the way.