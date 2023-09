The Angels optioned Walsh to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.

Mickey Moniak's (back) return from the 10-day IL will force Walsh back to the minors after he was selected from Triple-A on Sept. 14. Walsh has slashed just .135/.158/.378 through 38 plate appearances across 11 games in that span, and he will likely need to bounce back in a big way next spring in order to carve out a role for himself in the majors.