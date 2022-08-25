The Angels placed Walsh on the 10-day injured list Thursday after he was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome.

Thoracic outlet syndrome is a nerve issue that typically presents shoulder and neck pain and one that typically affects pitchers, making Walsh's diagnosis somewhat of a rare case. The condition may at least partially explain why Walsh has noticed a massive dropoff in production at the plate since the beginning of July. After producing a .765 OPS in 74 games from Opening Day to the end of June, the 29-year-old has turned in a dismal .133/.207/.213 slash line while striking out at a 33.5 percent clip over the past two months. Walsh is without a timeline for a return, but given the nature of the condition and the Angels' status as a non-contending team, it wouldn't be surprising if he was shut down for the season. The Angels selected Mike Ford's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday, and he'll replace Walsh at first base in the team's series finale with the Rays.