Walsh hit a solo home run in his only at-bat during a loss to the Tigers on Friday.

Walsh was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday and began Friday's contest on the bench. He was called on to pinch hit in the ninth inning and smoked a 435-foot solo homer to right-center field. The long ball was just the second in the majors this season for Walsh, who battled insomnia and migraines early in the campaign and has slashed .132/.253/.279 over 79 plate appearances.