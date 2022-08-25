site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Jared Walsh: Sitting again Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Walsh is not in the starting lineup Thursday against the Rays, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
Walsh will remain on the bench for a second straight game. After being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday, Mike Ford will replace him at first base and bat fourth in the series finale.
