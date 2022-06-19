Walsh went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a walk across both games of Saturday's doubleheader sweep of Seattle.

Walsh was quiet in the matinee, striking out twice in three at-bats. He was out of the starting lineup for the nightcap but came on as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and drilled a two-run homer to extend the Angels' lead to 3-0. The first baseman remained in the contest and notched another hit -- this time a single -- in the ninth. Walsh is slashing .255/.306/.464 with 12 homers, 38 RBI and a stolen base on the season.