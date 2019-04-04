Jackson is opening the year in extended spring training, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Jackson was pretty impressive last season in rookie ball and his teammate from the same draft class, Jordyn Adams, was given the assignment to Low-A. It seems like we may have to wait until short-season leagues open in mid June to see Jackson make his 2019 debut, likely back in the Pioneer League.

