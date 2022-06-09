Herget (1-1) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against the Red Sox, allowing a run on two hits and one walk while striking out two in one inning.

There was no margin for error in the tight contest, as the only run in the game was the one Herget allowed in the sixth frame. The right-hander started off the inning with a pair of strikeouts, but Boston made him pay for a two-out walk when Bobby Dalbec knocked in a run with a double. Herget has pitched well for Los Angeles this season, posting a 3.10 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 29:4 K:BB over 29 innings.