Adell (illness) is starting in right field and batting fifth against the Twins on Monday, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Adell left in the ninth inning of Sunday's game against the Athletics after experiencing nausea, but the 26-year-old outfielder has been cleared to play in Monday's series opener. He earned the American League Player of the Week award after going 11-for-27 (.407) with one steal, five home runs and 12 RBI over his past seven games.