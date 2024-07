Adell went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer in Sunday's win over the Mariners.

Adell came through in the clutch with a three-run homer off Austin Voth in the eighth inning to put the Angels in front 3-2. He heads into the All-Star break with five RBI over his last three games but is still struggling mightily as a whole on the year. The 25-year-old is slashing .190/.255/.399 with 15 homers, 43 RBI, 36 runs and a 20:86 BB:K in 290 plate appearances so far.