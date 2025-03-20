Adell went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two total runs and two total RBI in Wednesday's Cactus League victory over Cleveland.

Adell came into the game struggling at the plate, but he created reason for optimism with his big performance Wednesday. The 25-year-old still has a meager .164/.190/.345 slash line this spring, but Adell does rank second on the club with three home runs and 12 RBI. Per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, the Angels haven't yet decided how they'll handle center field this season, but both Adell and Mickey Moniak are likely to spend time at the position now that Mike Trout is shifting to right field.