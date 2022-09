Adell is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Adell will take a seat for the fourth time in six games and appears to have moved into the short side of a platoon in left field with the lefty-hitting Mickey Moniak, who is serving as the Angels' leadoff man for the second day in a row. Since the All-Star break, Adell has turned in a .609 OPS while striking out at a 38.1 percent clip, which has made it tough for the Angels to justify giving him everyday playing time.