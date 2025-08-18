Adell went 3-for-5 with a homer, a double, four RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 11-5 extra-inning victory over the Athletics.

The Angels outfielder opened the contest's scoring with a 395-foot, three-run blast off Athletics starter Jeffrey Springs in the first. Adell also plated the first run of the tenth with a single to break a 5-5 tie. Despite a ghastly .192 (11-for-57) batting average and 17:1 K:BB in August, the 26-year-old has still been valuable because he's notched six homers and 15 RBI across 15 games. Through 438 total plate appearances, Adell is slashing .228/.291/.466 with 26 long balls, 76 RBI and 47 runs scored.