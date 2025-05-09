Adell went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Blue Jays on Thursday.

Adell made just his second start in the Angels' past six games, getting the nod in right field and batting eighth in the order. He took advantage of the opportunity, belting a 402-foot shot to left field in the second inning for his fourth homer of the season. Adell could get more starts in the short term with Gustavo Campero -- who manned right field twice in the aforementioned six-game span -- dealing with an ankle injury.