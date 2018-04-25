Angels' Jo Adell: Hits DL with thumb injury
Adell was placed on the 7-day disabled list at Low-A Burlington on Tuesday due to a thumb injury, John Bohnenkamp of The Burlington Hawk Eye reports.
Adell suffered the thumb injury in Monday's game, but the extent of the setback isn't fully known. Through his first 13 contests in the Midwest League, Adell slashed .283/.382/.457 with five extra-base hits and three stolen bases across 55 plate appearances.
