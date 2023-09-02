Adell (oblique) has started hitting in the cage and there is some hope he could return this season, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

He will be eligible to come off the 60-day injured list Sept. 7, but Adell probably needs at least a brief rehab assignment before he would join the big club, so a mid-September return seems more likely than an early-September return. Once fully healthy and active, it seems likely the Angels would give Adell opportunities down the stretch for internal evaluation purposes. Adell has a .271/.376/.580 slash line with 23 home runs and nine steals in 72 games at Triple-A this year. He struck out six times in 14 plate appearances in the big leagues.