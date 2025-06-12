Adell went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the A's.

Addell's homer proved to be the difference in the Angels' win -- he launched a two-strike fastball from Osvaldo Bido 422 feet to extend the lead to 6-3 in an eventual one-run victory. The 26-year-old Adell has been on a tear at the plate recently, going 6-for-17 (.353) with four home runs in his last five games. He's boosted his slash line to .223/.296/.473 with 13 homers, 34 RBI, 23 runs scored and two steals across 203 plate appearances this season.