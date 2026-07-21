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Angels' Jo Adell: Homers, drives in winning run

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Adell went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a hit-by-pitch and a second RBI in Monday's 3-2 win over the Cardinals.

Adell got the Angels on the board in the third inning with his homer. In the ninth, he took one for the team, as he was plunked with the bases loaded to drive in the winning run. The outfielder ran cold around the All-Star break -- he entered Monday 0-for-23 over his previous six games. Adell is batting .240 with a .680 OPS, 14 homers, 55 RBI, 43 runs scored, 15 doubles, one triple and three stolen bases over 100 contests this season.

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