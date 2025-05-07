Adell went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Adell's playing time has been trending downward to begin May, and he was on the bench for the third time in four games Tuesday. However, Gustavo Campero left this contest with an ankle injury, and if he misses time, that could allow Adell to be in the lineup more regularly moving forward. Adell could help his own cause with better hitting -- he's batting .183 with three homers, 15 RBI, six runs scored and a stolen base over 98 plate appearances this season. However, he doesn't have all that high of a ceiling after hitting .207 with a .682 OPS in 130 games last year.