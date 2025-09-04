Adell went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Royals.

For the second straight night, the 26-year-old outfielder carried the Angels' offense, driving in all four of the team's runs. Adell erased a two-run deficit in the sixth inning with a three-run homer to center, his 33rd of the season, before plating the decisive run with an infield single in the eighth. With 33 homers and 90 RBI, Adell has already set career highs after previously maxing out at 20 homers and 62 RBI in 2024. The breakout campaign has been fueled by a recent surge, as Adell has gone deep eight times in his last 16 games and is batting 22 for 60 (.367) during that stretch.