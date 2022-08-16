Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said after Monday's 6-2 loss to the Mariners that Adell is day-to-day after he was hit on the thumb while striking out in his lone plate appearance, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Adell was out of the lineup Monday as part of a planned off day, but the Angels summoned him from the bench with two outs and the bases empty in the bottom of the ninth with the hope he could spark a rally. He ultimately struck out on four pitches and hurt himself in the process, leaving his status murky for Tuesday's contest. If Adell can't go Tuesday, Steven Duggar would likely pick up another start in the outfield in his stead.