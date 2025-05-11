Adell went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Orioles.

Adell is clawing back some playing time with power -- he's homered three times over his last five games. All of those long balls have been solo shots, but it's part of a 5-for-14 run at the plate in that span. The outfielder is up to five homers, 17 RBI, eight runs scored, one steal and a .200/.236/.381 slash line through 32 contests. Adell's numbers wouldn't warrant a full-time role if the Angels' outfield was fully healthy, but the team is missing Mike Trout (knee) and Gustavo Campero (knee), and neither of those players is expected to return within the next week.