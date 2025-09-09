Adell has been scratched from Monday's game against the Twins due to vertigo, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Adell was initially penciled in to man right field in Monday's series opener, but he's been unable to put this issue behind him after also experiencing the illness Sunday, resulting in his removal from the matchup. He'll continue to be considered day-to-day moving forward. Matthew Lugo will draw the start in right field and bat seventh in Adell's absence.