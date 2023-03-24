Adell was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake by the Angels on Friday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Both Adell and Mickey Moniak were informed they wouldn't be making the Opening Day roster. The 23-year-old hit just .229 over 51 plate appearances in the Cactus League coming into Friday, but he did homer four times with a .500 slugging percentage. Adell still has time to develop into a quality player, but nothing he's shown thus far at the highest level suggests that it's coming soon.