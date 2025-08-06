Adell went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Rays.

Adell drove in all three of the Angels' runs Tuesday, highlighted by a two-run blast off Ryan Pepiot in the fifth inning. Long known for his raw strength, the outfielder is finally putting together sustained success in the power department, posting a .465 slugging percentage and a career-high 23 homers through 107 games this season.